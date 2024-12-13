A day after the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, leaders of the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir spoke in different languages on this sensitive issue which has already generated nationwide debate.

While Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said there should be thorough debate and discussion on this proposal in the Parliament, his party Lok Sabha member Mian Altaf outrightly rejected the proposal.

National Conference Lok Sabha member from Anantnag-Rajouri seat Mian Altaf has expressed strong opposition to the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' policy, criticizing what he described as the "hurried manner" in which the decision was made.

Speaking to reporters, Mian Altaf said that this is a critical decision that affects the democratic framework of the country. "Such matters demand extensive deliberations and discussions, not rushed approvals through the Cabinet."

He said there is a need for open dialogue and debate within Parliament to thoroughly examine the implications of the initiative. "We call for a detailed discussion during the Parliamentary session, where MPs from the INDIA alliance will present their perspectives. This will allow the public to fully understand the consequences of this policy," he said.

NC did not clear its stand before the panel

Important to mention here that the National Conference didn't spell out its stance on holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously before a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind set- up by the Centre last year.

According to the report of the panel, the National Conference didn't respond to the panel's communique on its suggestions about holding simultaneous polls.

The panel, according to the report, had sought responses from 62 political parties, which had at least one representative in Lok Sabha.

NC had three members in Lok Sabha when the panel asked it to submit suggestions. According to the report, 15 political parties including NC didn't respond to the panel's communique to give them suggestions despite reminders.

NC will decide on the Bill after discussions with party leaders

Regarding the stand of the National Conference, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said leaders of his party would sit together and debate on this issue.

Omar Abdullah highlighted the National Conference's approach, stating, "Concerning the National Conference, we will convene and form a stance on it and inform our MPs on how to cast their votes".

"As of now, this proposal has been approved by the Cabinet, let the government bring the Bill to the Parliament for discussions", Omar Abdullah said while interacting with media persons at Jammu.

He emphasized the need for a transparent and open discussion on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, urging that it should not replicate the contentious process surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Addressing the issue, Abdullah remarked, "It hasn't reached Parliament yet. It will be discussed in the House. The discussion must be transparent, it shouldn't resemble what transpired with Article 370 in 2019."

He underlined the importance of public discourse and transparency, stating, "It needs to be talked about openly".

BJP hails proposal of simultaneous polls

Meanwhile BJP on Friday welcomed the Union Cabinet's landmark approval of the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) describing it as a transformative step toward strengthening India's democracy and governance.

National general secretary of BJP Tarun Chugh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership in spearheading this reform, which aims to synchronize elections for the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and local bodies across the country.

He emphasized that ONOE will streamline India's electoral process, reduce financial and administrative burdens, and enhance democratic participation.

"One Nation, One Election is a game-changing initiative that reflects Prime Minister Modi's commitment to building a more efficient and participative democracy. By aligning electoral cycles, we will not only save significant resources but also eliminate the disruptions caused by frequent elections," Chugh said.