Continuing attacks on helpless migrant labourers working in different parts of Kashmir Valley to earn their livelihood, a group of terrorists on Friday killed a worker from Bihar in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that terrorists killed a non-local labourer in the Sadunara area of Ajas in North Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Quoting police sources, a local news agency reported that terrorists shot at a non-local labourer from a very close range approximately at 12:30 am in the wee hours. He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The terror victim has been identified as Mohammad Amrez son of Mohammad Jalil, a resident of Bihar.

"During the intervening night, terrorists fired upon and injured one outside labourer Mohd Amrez son of Mohd Jalil resident of Madhepura Besarh Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted this morning.

Second terror attack in two days

The attack comes a day after four soldiers lost their lives while foiling an attempt to repeat Uri in the Rajouri district of Jammu province. Four soldiers including one JCO lost their lives while foiling a suicide attack in the Darhal area of Rajouri district on early Thursday morning.

Two terrorists were also killed in a pre-dawn terror attack.

Earlier terrorists killed migrant labourer on Aug 4

On August 4 terrorists lobbed a grenade on helpless non-local labourers in south Kashmir Gadoora in the Pulwama district. One migrant labourer was killed and two others injured in a grenade blast in the Gadoora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The deceased outside labourer was identified as Mohammad Mumtaz son of Mohammad Jaloo resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured were identified as Mohammad Arif son of Mohd Aziz and Mohammad Majbool son of Mohammad Arif, residents of Rampur, Bihar.