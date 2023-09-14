After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Shiva now. The actor who played the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush, will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu's next. Titled Kannappa, it is called Manchu's dream project. Manchu also confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post talking about the film.

Prabhas to play Lord Shiva

"#BREAKING : According to Reliable sources, Rebel Star #Prabhas to act in a major important role in Actor #VishnuManchu 's dream project #Kannappa – A True Epic Indian Tale! An exciting collaboration.. @iVishnuManchu @PrabhasRaju," a Twitter user wrote. Reacting to it, Vishnu wrote, "Har Har Mahadev" and confirmed the authenticity of the report.

Social media has mixed reactions

The film will be helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Social media had a mixed reaction to the news. While some were happy with Prabhas reprising the role, many felt it could be another disaster like Adipurush.

Prabhas is also reportedly playing Lord Vishnu in Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas' role as Lord Ram in Adipurush faced a lot of backlash. From the dialogues, screenplay to the VFX; every aspect of the film was put to scrutiny. The makers even had to apologise for some of the dialogues that hurt the audience and re-worked on them.

Prabhas on playing Lord Ram

"There were apprehensions, but no reservations. Portraying such a revered figure comes with a great responsibility, considering the emotional and spiritual attachment people have towards Prabhu Shri Ram," Prabhas had once said about playing Lord Ram in Adipurush.