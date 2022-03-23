Continuing targeted killings of unarmed cops in Kashmir Valley, terrorists on Tuesday evening killed a police constable in Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory.

According to reports, a policeman was critically injured on Tuesday in a brief shootout with terrorists near the Zoonimar area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district. He was shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that constable Aamir Hussian, who had bullets injuries in the upper parts of the body including the neck, succumbed to the wounds.

"Even though doctors tried their best and revived him for several minutes, he succumbed to injuries later", sources said. Earlier reports said that there was a brief encounter in which the policeman was critically injured and later shifted to nearby SKIMS Soura.

Arms recovered in Srinagar

Srinagar police recovered arms and ammunition from the Safakadal area of the summer capital. Reports said that a team of the Special Operation Group (SoG) from Shopian along with a police team from Police Station Safakadal recovered arms and ammunition at Danamazar Ground.

Three pistols, six magazines, 30 pistol rounds, four hand grenades were recovered from the spot and police also arrested one person identified as Kaisar Zahoor Khan, resident of Nowpora Safakadal.

Three arrested in Shopian grande attack incident

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested three persons involved in a grenade attack on CRPF camp in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to a statement of the police, the case regarding grenade attack in Shopian district has been solved with the arrest of three persons besides recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

According to reports during the investigation of a grenade attack, Shopian police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid son of Abdul Rashid Alai resident of Melhura.

During questioning, he disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF) of Faisal Kulgam and on his instructions, he threw a grenade on the 19th of March 2022 at Babapora camp (D-Coy of CRPF 178 Bn), in which one CRPF Jawan namely Amit Kumar got injured He further disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by the said terrorist to join terrorist ranks.

Another accused namely Qaiser Zahoor Khan son of Zahoor Ahmed Khan of Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar.