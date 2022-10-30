One person was killed and four others buried under the debris after two back-to-back landslides hit the site of the ongoing construction of the mega hydroelectric power project in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police Sub Inspector and a few other people were rescued in injured condition following the incident at Drabshalla- Ratle hydroelectric project this evening, official sources said.

Initial reports said that a JCB driver has been killed while four to five persons are still trapped under the debris. Five injured have been rescued while a rescue operation is on, officials said.

Members of the rescue team also buried under debris while rescuing the trapped driver

Reports said that a landslide occurred at an under-construction Ratle Power Project site on Saturday evening when one JCB driver initially got trapped.

As soon as the driver of the JCB got trapped due to a landslide, some people rushed to help him. When the rescue operation was going on fresh landslides took place, resulting in several others also getting trapped.

"A joint rescue operation is underway and police and army teams have also been rushed to the spot," added an official.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar who died on spot due to back-to-back landslides during work at Ratle Project Drabshalla.

Deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav said five injured have also been rescued.

"Four to five more people are feared trapped under the debris," the DC Kishtwar said, adding, "district administration, police, Army, and locals of the area have launched a rescue operation." He added more details are awaited.

LG, Union Minister review rescue operation

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Lok Sabha member from Udhampur-Doda Dr. Jitendra Singh said a team has been deputed to rescue persons trapped under the debris.

"Spoke to DC Kishtwar, J&K, on receiving the report of a fatal landslide at the site of the under-construction Ratle Power Project. A rescue team of about six people, deputed to the site after the incident, has also got trapped under the debris."

"All efforts are being made to save the trapped. Further assistance, as required, is being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration," Singh tweeted.

Soon after the tragic incident, J&K LG Manoj Sinha expressed condolences and assured that Army, SDRF, and police are carrying out rescue operations. The district administration has been directed to provide all necessary assistance, he said.