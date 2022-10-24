One person was killed in an explosion in a house where firecrackers were being manufactured in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

The house located in a densely populated area was completely damaged in the tragedy that struck on Diwali.

The victim's wife and two children were not at home when the incident occurred.

A cooking gas cylinder also exploded resulting in the entire house razing to the ground.

Police officials rushed to the scene and launched an investigation.

Officials said the man was illegally making the firecrackers for sale during the festival.

This is the second such incident in the state involving firecrackers during the last 24 hours.

Two persons were killed in a fire in a firecracker shop in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The incident occurred when traders were setting up firecracker shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Gandhi Nagar area in Vijayawada.

Three out of 19 shops were completely gutted in the fire, which set off huge explosions.

(With inputs from IANS)