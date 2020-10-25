One person was apprehended near Binola flyover in Gurugram for allegedly cheating people through fake ATM cards and withdrawing money from their accounts, the police said on Saturday.

Accused Shakheel Khan of Palwal district of Haryana was caught by the crime branch unit of the Gurugram Police following a tip-off.

The police recovered Rs 8,000 which the accused had fraudulently withdrawn from a victim's account on October 21, said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police. During questioning the accused confessed his involvement in the crime along with his accomplice.

"The accused revealed that he and his associate used to stand outside the ATM booth to see the people's ATM PIN numbers when they were withdrawing money from the ATM. After that, on the pretext of helping them to withdraw money, he used to replace their ATM card with his fake ATM card and later withdraw money from their accounts," Boken said.

The incident

On October 21, the complainant Ritu Devi of Kaushambi district in Uttar Pradesh stated in her police complaint that she had gone to the ATM to withdraw money.

Two men who were standing outside the ATM kiosk offered to help her to withdraw money and later replaced her ATM card with a duplicate one. The woman later received a message on her mobile phone that Rs 27,000 had been withdrawn from her account. She reported the matter to the police on October 22.

"In connection with the matter, a case was registered at Bilaspur police station. The accused will be taken on remand for further investigation," Boken added.