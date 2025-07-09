One dead, 17 taken ill after consuming adulterated toddy in Hyderabad

One person died and 17 others were taken ill after consuming adulterated toddy in the Kukatpally area of Hyderabad.

Sita Ram (47) died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday. A native of Wanaparthy district, he was residing in Hydernagar

The affected persons, including four women, were admitted to three different hospitals overnight and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

Officials said 15 people were shifted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), two to Gandhi Hospital, and one to Prathima Hospital.

These people are believed to have consumed toddy at various shops in Hydernagar in Kukatpally on Sunday and Tuesday. They developed symptoms like low blood sugar, dizziness and diarrhoea. They were initially treated at private hospitals.

As the police and the Prohibition and Excise Department received the information, 12 persons were shifted to NIMS on Tuesday, and the number increased to 18 late Tuesday night. A 78-year-old man is in critical condition.

Officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department have booked cases against four toddy shops in Hyderanagar, Shamshiguda and KPHB Colony. The shops were sealed, and the toddy samples were sent to the lab for analysis. Two persons were detained for questioning.

The Excise Department was keeping a watch at private hospitals in Kukatpally and surrounding areas to find out if people were approaching them with similar symptoms.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited NIMS Hospital on Wednesday and called on the affected persons. He spoke to doctors about their condition.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi visited the hospitals to call on the affected persons.

They alleged that the negligence of the Prohibition and Excise Department resulted in the incident and demanded stringent action against the guilty.

The MLAs said, despite complaints, the Excise Department officials "failed" to act. The MLA urged the government to provide all help to the affected persons.

