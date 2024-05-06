Entrepreneur-singer Ananya Birla belongs to one of India's most prestigious business families. She is the eldest daughter of Kumar Mangalam Birla, head of the Aditya Birla Group, who is the 9th richest person in India. However, Ananya has chosen a different path for herself. She is not just an entrepreneur but also a singer.

Ananya Birla announces retirement from music

Ananya Birla recently worked with A.R. Rahman, and has forged a creative alliance with one of the finest singer-songwriters in the music business, Ankur Tewari who is an independent release titled 'Kya Karein.' Performed by them, the track is produced by Jehangir Jehangir and Stuart D'Costa.

The ace entrepreneur and singer has now announced retirement. Taking to social media he penned a note which read, "Guys, this has been the hardest decision. I've reached a stage where balancing both the businesses I run and am building + music is becoming near impossible and it's taking a toll on me in ways that I can't express. Thank you for all the love for the music, music I've released over the years. I hope one day we can appreciate English music made by our own people as there is so much talent in our own country. Thank you again. It's time I focus all my energies on the business world.."

Along with the statement she wrote, "Unforgettable memories, thank you for all the love..."

"With a heartbroken emoji and music."

Celebrities and social media users have reacted to her statement.

All you need to know about her education qualifications and work

Education: Ananya Birla completed her primary education at the American School of Bombay in Mumbai. She then completed her graduation in economics and management at the University of Oxford in the UK.

Business: Ananya Birla is the founder and CEO of Svatantra Microfinance, which provides financial services to low-income households and women entrepreneurs in rural India. She is also the founder of CuroCarte, a luxury e-commerce platform that sells handmade and artisanal products worldwide.