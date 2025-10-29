Hrithik Roshan bumped into Jackie Chan, and the world lost its calm! The 'Greek God of Bollywood' took to social media to share a picture with the legend, and it was too much for social media to handle. Hrithik had a fanboy moment as he bumped into Chan, and he made sure to flex it with a social media post for all his fans.

Hrithik's post

"Fancy meeting you here sir @jackiechan My broken bones look up to your broken bones. Forever and always," he wrote.

The post received over two million likes and thousands of comments. Not just his fans and followers, even Bollywood celebs couldn't stop themselves from reacting. Tiger Shroff wrote, "What (fire and heart emoji)."

Bosco Martis, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Khushboo Patani, Dabboo Ratnani, and several other celebs reacted to the picture. His fans and followers also bombarded the comments section with their love and admiration for the two.

Social media reactions

"Two legends in one frame," a social media user wrote.

"Legendary pic," another social media user commented.

"The collab we need," read a comment.

"Unexpected," another comment read.

"Teach him how to dance and ask him to teach you some Kung-fu," a user wrote.

"Not a pic, this looks like the trailer of an iconic collab already," another user commented.

Hrithik and Saba Azad have been holidaying in LA and painting the town red with their cosy and mushy social media pictures. This comes a few days after Hrithik had wished his mom, Pinkie Roshan on her birthday.

"To the most beautiful eyes in the world...It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year. Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom. I love you," he had written.