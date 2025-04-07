Hrithik Roshan is not called the 'Greek God of Bollywood' for nothing! Even at 51, the Kaho Na Pyar Hai actor can give the current crop of actors a run for their money. One of the most dapper looking men of the industry, Hrithik is known for his fitness regime, box office success and incredible dance moves.

How the debate started

And while we have been obsessing over the Krrish 4 actor for decades, many in US just came to know about him! It all started when a social media user in the US, compared Hrithik at 50 to how the people at 50 looked like back in 1985. Many wondered who the 'good looking' man is and many just couldn't believe that Roshan is 51 now.

"It's funny cause it's true. Why do you think that is though?" a social media started the debate with Hrithik and some other person's picture from 2025 and 1985.

My thoughts are that life is exponentially easier! In addition, there is abundance of healthy food readily available in local markets/grocery stores. — Chi Rho (@rhochi333) April 5, 2025

A lot of toxins have been removed from our environment since the 1980s = slowing aging...atmospheric lead from leaded gas & 2nd hand smoke all over are just two examples, but each one made a difference in how fast we age. A generation easily able to live to 110+ is already here. — Lex Blazer ?? (@LexsWorld) April 5, 2025

It’s funny cause it’s true. ??? Why do you think that is though? pic.twitter.com/4yzLJTCEVX — TheLizVariant (@TheLizVariant) April 5, 2025

Let's take a look at some of the comments and how the US social media reacted. "Yeah, but who is that guy on the right?" asked a curious social media user. "Some Bollywood actor. He's really 50," another user commented.

Thats probably what the reason really is - less drinking, less to no smoking, drinking more water less soda, attention to carbs instead of low fat, etc etc — Scipio Nixon Africanus ☄️? ?? (@NetworkDirecto1) April 5, 2025

We are living in the age of sobriety, health, and wellness. There’s been a culture shift. — Jamie Warm (@JamieWarm) April 5, 2025

"The matrix was aging us too fast for production, so they adjusted the dial back a little," read a comment. "East Asians put us all to shame when it comes to aging," a fan opined.

"I think part of the reason is the current grooming practices. The guy from 2025 would certainly have to dye his hair. No way he doesn't have any greys naturally at 50. Just for men was the first OTC hair dye treatment for men and that came out after 1985," another comment read.

Hrithik on Krrish 4

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to star and direct Krrish 4. The Fighter actor said that he is nervous over donning the directorial hat. "You don't know how nervous I am! I need all the encouragement that I possibly can get," the War actor said during a fan event.