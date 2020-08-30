In yet another shocking incident highlighting the mismanagement of hospitals, a young boy was on the receiving end of cruel treatment by government-run hospitals. A Bengaluru boy identified as Inayathulla was being transferred from the city's Bowring Hospital to Sanjay Gandhi for a surgery, but what came next was hard to digest - not just for the young boy, but his father and netizens.

After recovering from COVID-19 and testing negative, Inayathullah was supposed to undergo a foot surgery in Sanjay Gandhi. But when he was transferred, the hospital refused to admit him. But that's not the end of it. The ambulance carrying the patient just dropped him at the hospital doorstep and left.

After the incident was highlighted on Twitter, it got everyone's attention, including those who could make a difference. After public outrage on Twitter, Inayathulla was finally admitted hours later. Dr Chandrasheka R, Director at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, took cognizance of the matter and made sure the patient received the care he needed.

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy also followed up on the incident and made sure the patient was taken care of.

Not the first incident

Hospital negligence has sadly been an ongoing nuisance ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Several shocking incidents have happened in India, where hospitals have refused patients even in emergency cases.

Recently, a 50-year-old doctor died after he was denied admission by hospitals in Bengaluru. In another incident, a video showed a dead body lying in the general ward of the hospital among other patients. The body of a victim who succumbed to stab wounds was left in the general ward for over 24 hours.

In a more shocking incident, at a government hospital located at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, a dead man's body was found with dog bite injuries and an ear of his was partially missing. This is despite various governments issued strict orders to hospitals to never refuse patients.