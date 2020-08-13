At a government hospital located at Ongole in Andhra Pradesh, a dead man's body was found with dog bite injuries and an ear of his was partially missing. The media is citing it as a case of sheer medical negligence.

According to reports, the body was lying at a shed, which is used as a shelter for the homeless at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The incident happened on Monday. Security staff at the hospital saw dogs biting off the man's ears and shooed them away. It was later found that man was dead and was identified as Kantha Rao. He was a resident of Bitragunta village, Zarugumalli mandal, Prakasam district. None of the hospital staff was attending to the man.

Kantha Rao's relatives when came to know about the incident, got outraged. They protested at the hospital against the medical negligence shown by the hospital staff and stated that Kantha Rao was denied admission by the authorities.

Probe underway

The Superintendent stated that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter to find out if the hospital denied admission or it was Kantha Rao who refused treatment and seek shelter at the shed.

Dr Sreeramulu from the hospital stated that the hospital records show that Kantha Rao was not a patient at the hospital. "The family members are saying that he was brought to the hospital on August 5 in an ambulance after testing positive for coronavirus. But he was staying in the old canteen shed, which is usually occupied by homeless people, so nobody in the hospital attended to him." He added.

Former Chief Minister and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and stated that it indeed was a case of medical negligence. He shared a video of the dead body and wrote, "This is heartbreaking! A patient's dead body has been lying uncared at the Ongole GGH for 2 days. Dogs have mauled & eaten the body sending jitters into co-patients. This is a serious violation of human dignity & huge mgmt failure of AP Gov. I am at a loss of words to condemn this!"