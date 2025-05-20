One agenda of Rahul Gandhi and Pak Army chief, says Assam Minister

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent social media posts seeking information on Operation Sindoor went viral in Pakistan, the BJP leaders have launched a scathing attack on him.

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of following an agenda synonymous with that of Pakistan.

In a striking social media post, the Assam Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Irrigation Department said that Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan Army chief General Syed Asim Munir are divided by the border, but are united by an agenda.

Singhal shared a juxtaposed picture of Munir and Gandhi on his X handle --- clean-shaven Munir in military uniform and a bearded Gandhi in a white T-shirt. The caption reads "One Agenda".

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's social media posts seeking information on Operation Sindoor and raising questions gained a lot of traction in Pakistan.

For the past few days, Rahul Gandhi has been targeting External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, claiming that the Centre "informed Pakistan at the start" of Operation Sindoor. Gandhi has said that this was not a "lapse", but a "crime".

On Saturday, Gandhi shared a video of EAM Jaishankar interacting with the media on his X handle and raised questions -- "Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result?"

Gandhi reposted the video on Monday, saying the External Affairs Minister's "silence isn't just telling - it's damning". "So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth."

Soon after the Congress leader wrote on his X handle, the post went viral in Pakistan, and their leaders started quoting him while attacking India's claims on Operation Sindoor. Since Rahul Gandhi's posts, he has been widely discussed on Pakistani TV channels.

Although the Ministry of External Affairs clarified the EAM's remarks, Rahul Gandhi has stuck to his statement.

The MEA issued a statement. "The External Affairs Minister had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Op Sindoor's commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement. This utter misrepresentation of facts is being called out."

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed a parliamentary committee on the India-Pakistan military conflict in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Misri reportedly reiterated the government's position that the decision to halt military actions was made at a bilateral level, rejecting US President Donald Trump's claims about his role in de-escalating the conflict.

The BJP has called Rahul Gandhi's remarks "an utter misrepresentation of facts". The BJP has said the Leader of Opposition's misrepresentation of the minister's remarks "reeks of mala fide intent" and also has questioned the timing of this charge.

(With inputs from IANS)