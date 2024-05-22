A day after Mehbooba Mufti reiterated her resolve to strengthen the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah questioned Mehbooba Mufti's intention in fighting the "real enemy" BJP.

"Instead of joining hands with opposition parties to jointly fight the BJP, Mehbooba Mufti is attacking only the National Conference", Omar Abdullah said.

In an interview with a news agency, Omar Abdullah questioned Mehbooba Mufti for not campaigning in favour of Congress candidates in Jammu-Reasi and Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seats of Jammu province.

"In these two seats, there was a direct fight between BJP and Congress but Mehbooba Mufti avoided campaigning on these seats to keep the Saffron Party in good humour", he alleged, adding, "By avoiding campaign against BJP candidates on Jammu seats Mehbooba Mufti has given a message she is only against the National Conference.

"How can Mehbooba Mufti claim that her party PDP is part and parcel of the INDIA bloc when she avoided campaigning in favour of Congress candidates in Jammu and Kashmir?", Omar asked.

Important to mention here both the National Conference and the PDP supported Congress candidates on two Lok Sabha seats of Jammu province.

The top leadership of the National Conference, including Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah campaigned for Congress candidates, namely Choudhary Lal Singh and Raman Bhalla on Udhampur-Doda and Jammu-Reasi seats, respectively.

Although PDP workers campaigned for Congress candidates, Mehbooba Mufti remained conspicuously absent from campaigning on two seats in Jammu province.

"Mehbooba is responsible for the disintegration of PAGD"

Omar Abdullah further said that Mehbooba Mufti is responsible for the disintegration of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

"Mehbooba Mufti allows her party leaders to target only the National Conference and PDP availed every opportunity to attack the National Conference", Omar said, referring to the statements of some PDP leaders.

Omar Abdullah further said that except for the PDP, all constituents of the PAGD are jointly contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He mentioned that other important constituents of PAGD namely CPI(M) and Awami National Conference, have supported Congress candidates in two seats of Jammu and the National Conference candidates in three Parliamentary seats of Kashmir Valley.

Notably, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), formed in 2019 by six political parties, pledged to safeguard the interests of Jammu and Kashmir residents and advocate for the restoration of Article 370. Despite initial setbacks, including the departure of Sajad Lone from the alliance, PAGD remains steadfast in its mission, despite recent tensions arising from disputes over seat allocations and electoral performance.

Mehbooba reiterates her resolve to remain in INDIA bloc

Omar Abdullah's statement against the PDP came a day after Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said that her party is part and parcel of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

She said that it is all due to her ideological commitment and efforts of the Congress party to save the constitution that her party continues to be a part of the INDIA bloc.

Although the Congress is supporting the National Conference candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, Mehbooba Mufti has repeatedly reiterated her party's commitment to remain in the INDIA bloc.

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the BJP and its sister organizations are hell-bent on changing the constitution of the country so it is the need of the hour to support opposition parties to save the constitution.

"The Constitution serves as the bedrock of our nation, and its protection is crucial. Without it, our rights would be at risk. The BJP not only aims to alter the Constitution but also seeks to dismantle the reservation system for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, despite their public statements to the contrary," Mehbooba alleged.