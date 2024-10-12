Within minutes of getting the letter of support from the coalition partner Congress, the National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar on Friday evening to stake a claim for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This evening I met the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the support letters from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI (M), and some independent candidates. I requested the Lieutenant Governor to fix a date so that the elected members can take their oaths and the elected government can start functioning," Omar Abdullah said after visiting the Raj Bhawan.

Omar Abdullah, however, said that the oath ceremony will take time, as it is not a case of one elected government simply transferring power to another.

"Being a Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir is directly under central rule. As a process, the Lieutenant Governor has to prepare the documents and send them to Rashtrapati Bhavan first. From there, they will go to the Home Ministry. After the Home Ministry completes its process, the documents will be returned. It is believed that the process will take two to three days", Omar said, adding "We are hoping that the oath ceremony will be held on Wednesday".

Farooq will take a decision on inviting leaders of the INDIA bloc

On the question of inviting all senior leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to the oath-taking ceremony, Omar Abdullah said that this decision will be taken by party president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

"Being a leader of the INDIA bloc, Dr. Farooq Abdullah will decide on inviting national leaders. I will prepare a list of my guests for the oath-taking ceremony", he said.

The coming regime led by Omar Abdullah will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018. The Governor's rule was imposed in the then Jammu and Kashmir State on June 18, 2018, when the BJP withdrew its support from then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's administration.

In the assembly elections, the results of which were declared in October, the National Conference and the National Congress alliance secured a total of 48 seats, two more than the majority.

Six Independents, two MLAs, on each of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Aam Aadmi Party, have also extended their support to the new regime.

Meanwhile, according to an official handout issued by the J&K government, Omar Abdullah, Vice President, of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He handed over a letter from the Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah stating that Omar Abdullah has been elected as Leader of the Legislature Party of JKNC. Letters of support from INC, CPI(M), AAP, and independent members were also handed over to the Lieutenant Governor.