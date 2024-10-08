Before the announcement of the final results of the assembly elections, former Chief Minister and the National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah announced that his son and vice president of the party Omar Abdullah would be the new Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am confident that Omar's leadership and vision will guide our state towards prosperity and development", he said amid trends of the counting of Assembly seats.

"Although we have a coalition partnership with the Congress, I have made this announcement in anticipation of their support, as we share a common goal of serving the people of Jammu and Kashmir", Dr. Farooq Abdullah said.

As per the latest trend, out of the total 90 Assembly seats where the votes are counted, the National Conference is leading on 41 seats and its coalition partner Congress on six seats. Some rebel National Conference and Congress candidates who contested elections as Independents are also leading in the counting.

Focus of the new government is on the restoration of statehood

Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that the focus of the new government would be on the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our focus remains on restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, a fundamental right of our people. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our state regains its rightful status and that the aspirations of our citizens are fulfilled", he said.

He hoped that Omar Abdullah, with his vast experience in governance and politics, is the ideal leader to steer our state through these challenging times.

As a former Chief Minister and Union Minister, he possesses the expertise and acumen to address the complex issues facing Jammu and Kashmir.

"I urge all our supporters and well-wishers to rally behind Omar and extend their full support at this critical juncture. Together, we will script a new chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, marked by peace, progress, and prosperity for all", Dr. Farooq said.

Zyoon hov, Zyoon hov,

Omar wins from Budgam, leading in Ganderbal

As per the data shared by the Election Commission of India, Omar Abdullah won in Budgam by a margin of 18,485 votes and is ahead in Ganderbal by over 10,000 votes.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah contested from the Ganderbal and Budgam Assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Election Commission, Omar Abdullah defeated PDP's Aga Sayed Muntazir Mehdi in Budgam by a margin of 18,485 votes

In his family stronghold of Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah was ahead by 10,203 votes over his PDP opponent Bashir Ahmed Mir after the end of the 14th round of counting. There are 17 rounds.