Young Mollywood director Omar Lulu is apparently planning to make a movie that will feature Mammootty in the lead role. As per credible sources, the script of the movie will be penned by veteran writer Dennis Joseph, who has previously written screenplays for hit movies like FIR, Gandharvam, Nair Saab, and New Delhi.

Omar Lulu's movie will be a treat to Mammootty fans

It should be noted that Omar Lulu's previous movies were adult comedies, and critics have panned the director for making type cast films from the beginning of his career. However, Omar Lulu's new movie with Mammootty will be very different, and he revealed that this upcoming flick will be a blend of class and mass.

As per Omar Lulu, all his previous movies did not have any top stars in the cast, and that is why he made movies with hilarious adult jokes. But when it comes to his new movie, it has Mammootty in the lead role, and this single factor is enough and more to elevate the overall hype.

Promising lineup for Mammootty in 2020

Mammootty fans are currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'One' directed by Santhosh Viswanath. In this film, Mammootty will be seen playing the role of Kadakkal Chandran, Chief Minister of Kerala. As per close sources to the movie, the character of Mammootty in this movie will share similarities with Pinarayi Vijayan, the reigning chief minister of Kerala.

One is a movie that is loaded with an ensemble star cast. Apart from Mammootty, the film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Murali Gopy, Ranjith, Salim Kumar, Madhu, Jagadeesh, Mamukoya, and Suresh Krishna in other prominent roles.

'The Priest' is another Mammootty movie that is currently in its production stage. The film is being directed by Jofin T Chacko, and it marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier in their career.