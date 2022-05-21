Although he has questioned the truth of the story depicted in the movie, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah 'disagreed' with his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah's observation that "The Kashmir Files" has fuelled violence and encouraged selective killings in the Valley.

"Selective killings in Kashmir Valley were started much before the release of the movie", Omar Abdullah told reporters at Jammu while pointing toward unabated killings of minorities and cops in Kashmir.

To substantiate his allegations, Omar Abdullah pointed toward the killing of top chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit who was living in the Valley with his wife and son even though his community fled the region after the eruption of terrorism in Kashmir, in October 2021. Omar Abdullah also mentioned the targeted killing of Akash Mehra, son of the owner of the famous Krishna Dhaba of Srinagar.

The son of the owner of popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was shot at by terrorists on February 17, 2021, died in a hospital in Srinagar on February 28, 2021. He was shot at by terrorists from a close range and critically wounded, the police had said.

The Muslim Janbaz Force, a terror outfit that was active in the early 1990s, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

What does Farooq say about the movie?

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, on the other hand, observed that the movie has fuelled violence in Kashmir Valley. He said that this movie has created hatred among different sections of society.

On May 16, Dr. Farooq once again demanded a ban on the film "The Kashmir Files".

"We have met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to raise the issue of the law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, I told him that the film 'The Kashmir Files' has given birth to hatred in the country. Such things (films) should be banned. It should be banned", the former Chief Minister told media persons on Monday.

Pointing toward one scene of the movie, he asked, "is it true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and put his blood in rice and tell his wife that you should eat this…can it be, are we turned animal" He further said, "this movie is a baseless film, which has not only created hatred in Kashmir but in the country. Hate has arisen about this among our youth too".