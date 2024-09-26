As the top leadership of Congress is focusing only on Kashmir Valley, the former Chief Minister and vice-president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah advised the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to concentrate on the Jammu province where the Grand-old-Party has a direct fight with the BJP.

Omar Abdullah has reason to give such suggestions to his coalition partner because Rahul Gandhi has, so far, addressed six election rallies in Jammu, and four of these meetings were held in areas where the BJP is not in a fighting position.

Since the beginning of the election campaign, Rahul Gandhi addressed the first rally in Jammu district on Wednesday.

In the Jammu province where Congress' stakes are very high, Rahul Gandhi addressed one rally in Surankot in support of party candidate Shahnawaz Hussain on September 23 and another on September 23 in Jammu city. Rahul Gandhi addressed four rallies in the Kashmir Valley where the BJP is not in a fighting position.

Although their parties are alliance partners, Omar's remark has deeper implications. With high stakes in both regions, every comment has significance.

Rahul Gandhi has visited Kashmir more frequently than Pir Panjal and Chenab districts, prompting Omar's advice. Omar emphasized Congress's stakes in Jammu, urging Rahul to prioritize visits there. He stated that Congress's performance in Kashmir is less crucial than its performance in Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi has made frequent visits to Kashmir, particularly in the first two phases of the election. However, Omar emphasized that Congress's fortunes in Jammu are more crucial. He pointed out that Congress has a stake in the majority of Jammu's seats and should prioritize its campaign efforts there.

BJP's Aggressive Campaign

In contrast to Congress's relatively low-key approach, the BJP has launched an aggressive campaign in the Jammu region. Senior leaders, including Union Home Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have already addressed a series of rallies in Jammu province. This high-profile involvement demonstrates the BJP's commitment to leaving no stone unturned.

Congress's Response

While Congress is working diligently, observers suggest they could do more. The absence of star campaigners in the Jammu region raises concerns about the potential impact. Rahul Gandhi's focus on Jammu could revitalize Congress's prospects.

Omar's statement highlights the complexities of alliance politics in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference and Congress must navigate regional dynamics, balancing their respective strengths and weaknesses.

Omar Abdullah's advice to Rahul Gandhi has sparked meaningful discussion. As Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections reach their climax, every strategic move counts. Will Congress heed Omar's call and intensify its Jammu campaign? Only time will tell.

The outcome of this election will not only shape Jammu and Kashmir's future but also have far-reaching implications for the national political landscape. As the stakes continue to rise, one thing is certain – every word, every move, and every strategy will be closely watched.