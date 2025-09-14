IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said most tourist destinations in the Union Territory have reopened and assured that the government is taking every precaution to encourage holidaymakers and film crews to return.

Speaking to media persons in Chennai on the sidelines of an event organised by The Good Deeds Club, Abdullah said there were too few visitors from Tamil Nadu and the southern states, and his government was working to strengthen connections.

"We hope that in the months and years ahead, more films from this region will be shot in Kashmir, and more tourists will visit," he said.

Responding to queries on the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Abdullah noted that a comprehensive security audit had been conducted and while some locations remain closed, most places are open with safeguards in place.

On politics, he reiterated that the National Conference continues to stand with the INDIA bloc. "The Congress is part of the alliance in J&K, though they are not in government at present. They have said they will join once Statehood is restored," he explained.

DIPR J&K

He welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Manipur, saying it was "better late than never", given the long-standing criticism of his absence since the 2023 ethnic violence. "We hope his visit brings calm and reduces differences between the communities," Abdullah remarked.

On the India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for Sunday, he said there has never been an issue with multilateral tournaments but only with bilateral series, adding that sport in the subcontinent too often becomes hostage to politics.

The Chief Minister strongly reiterated his demand for restoration of J&K's statehood, recalling that the promise was made by the Prime Minister, Home Minister and others during arguments before the Supreme Court. "There is no reason why this should not be honoured. Law and order and policing must be with an elected government," he stressed.

Abdullah also criticised the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act, calling it a misuse of law and "an excessive use of force." He reminded that his party had already passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking the restoration of J&K's special status and insisted that there would be no compromise on the people's mandate.

On the Special Intensive Revision exercise by the Election Commission, Abdullah voiced concern that it risked undermining the credibility of the poll body, pointing to dissatisfaction during its rollout in Bihar. He said India needed to return to the standards set by T.N. Seshan, whose tenure as Chief Election Commissioner became a byword for independence and impartiality.

(With inputs from IANS)