Expressing his serious concern over a surge of terror activities in different areas of Jammu province, former Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday regretted that it took a year for the authorities to awake from deep slumber.

Pointing towards a high-level security review meeting held at Jammu on Saturday, Omar said, "Fifty-five brave soldiers have lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu province during the past three years. After repeated terror incidents, first time a high-level security review meeting was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha".

"Those at the helm of the affairs appeared to be unconcerned about worsening law and order situation in this part of Jammu and Kashmir", he said, adding, "Instead of assessing the gravity of the deteriorating security scenario in Jammu, authorities tried to make fake claims of peace".

Abdullah highlighted the ongoing threat from hostile forces in neighboring countries that do not want peace between India and Pakistan. He criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for delaying a high-level meeting to address the growing terror incidents, which was finally held in Jammu on Saturday.

"The meeting should have been convened much earlier after the first terror incident. It was only after we raised concerns that the meeting was finally held," Abdullah said.

The former Chief Minister said that some forces in Pakistan never allowed the normalization of relations between two neighbouring countries.

A surge in terror attacks would not be an excuse for delaying Assembly polls

While exhorting the people to frustrate evil designs of the forces inimical to peace, Omar Abdullah said that the recent increase in terrorist attacks should not be used as an excuse to delay assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that elections were held even in 1996, when terrorism was at its peak in the region.

"Some people claim the situation has deteriorated to the point where elections cannot be held. What happened to our resolve? Are we so weak now, or has the situation worsened so drastically? We held elections in 1996, and the difference between the situation then and now is like night and day," he observed.

Abdullah criticized those opposing the elections, suggesting that they were conceding defeat to anti-national forces and disregarding the sacrifices made by the security forces.

"By refusing to hold elections, you're essentially admitting defeat and dishonoring the sacrifices of our forces. You're telling our enemies that we will surrender without a fight," he asserted.

He stressed that elections must proceed as mandated by the Supreme Court, which set a deadline of September 30. "If you want to succumb to these forces, then don't hold the elections. We have no objection because this election is taking place on the Supreme Court's orders," Abdullah added.

"Tell the court that the situation isn't conducive for elections and that we're surrendering to those who martyred our 55 Bravehearts over the past three years. If you wish to waste their sacrifices, we will silently accept it because we have no other choice", he told the Union Government.