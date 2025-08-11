Amid the recovery of large quantities of rotten and substandard mutton and other food items across the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday directed exemplary punishment for those found selling unsafe food.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the ongoing food safety enforcement campaign—launched in the wake of recent seizures of unsafe meat and meat products, particularly in the Kashmir Valley—the Chief Minister called for strict punitive action against violators.

He emphasized that those posing risks to public health must be prosecuted under the Food Safety and Standards Act and instructed that criminal proceedings be initiated against the most serious offenders.

"The grave problem appears to have remained unchecked and unnoticed for too long. Unscrupulous elements have played with the health and lives of people. This has to stop, and those deliberately involved in endangering public health must face the law," the Chief Minister stated.

He appreciated the officials for launching the drive and exposing "the dangerous rot in our food chain," adding that there could be no compromise on public health.

"The drive will continue. There will be an audit of the concerned departments and mechanisms to prevent the import, sale, and use of unhygienic meat and other food items," he added.

To tighten quality control, the Chief Minister ordered the establishment of entry-point check posts and testing laboratories at Lakhanpur and Qazigund to screen mutton, chicken, and other perishable items entering Jammu and Kashmir. He further directed that Food Testing Laboratories be established in every district headquarters, rather than being limited to Jammu and Srinagar, thereby significantly enhancing the Government's enforcement capabilities.

"No meat should be sold or used without proper clearance," he said. The Chief Minister also stressed that the Food Safety and Drugs Organization would be further strengthened to ensure rigorous monitoring and swift action against violators.

He instructed intensified inspection drives across all districts, with Deputy Commissioners personally leading surprise market checks to ensure compliance with hygiene and quality standards. All mobile food-testing vans are to be deployed immediately to support these operations.

While acknowledging the justified public and media concern, the Chief Minister urged citizens to approach the concerned authorities rather than take the law into their own hands. He cautioned against vigilante actions and instructed the Food Safety Department to follow due process, coordinate with the police for surprise raids, and avoid harassment of traders who comply with safety regulations.

Strict Action Against Food Safety Violations. Intensified inspection drives to be carried out across all districts Food Testing Laboratories to be set up at every district headquarters to strengthen the government's enforcement capacity. Food and Drugs Control Organization to be strengthened.

The CM also ordered the mandatory registration of all food distributors, traders, and vendors, bringing them under a formal licensing framework. An interdepartmental committee will be constituted to ensure coordination, efficiency, and smooth enforcement—particularly for the sale and distribution of safe, hygienic, fresh, and properly labelled perishable items like meat and chicken.

Departments have been instructed to verify the source of meat supplies, ensure the cold chain is maintained, and confirm that cold storage facilities are equipped with deep-freezing units. The CM took serious note of the use of harmful chemicals, unauthorized synthetic additives, and coloring agents, highlighting their severe health risks.

Health experts, including the Director of SKIMS and the Principal of GMC Srinagar, briefed the meeting on the health impacts of food adulteration and called for public awareness about food habits to reduce the increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

The meeting was attended by Health & Education Minister Sakina Itoo, Agriculture Minister Javed Ahmed Dar, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma, Advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Agriculture Shailender Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Industries & Commerce Vikramjeet Singh, Commissioner Secretary Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Saurabh Bhagat, Secretary Health & Medical Education Dr Abid Rashid Shah, Director SKIMS Dr M. Ashraf Ganai, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Iffat Hassan, Commissioner Food Safety Smita Sethi, among others.

Dr Abid Rashid Shah presented a detailed overview of the recent enforcement activities, seizures of unsafe meat and poultry, legal penalties under current food safety laws, Departmental roles, including those of Food Safety, Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Industries & Commerce, Home, Housing & Urban Development, and District Administration.

He also outlined a 30-day immediate action plan involving:

Mapping all food businesses and vendors Intensified inspection drives Public reporting via the helpline "Dial 104" Community engagement initiatives Establishment of entry check posts at Lakhanpur and Qazigund

In conclusion, the Chief Minister reiterated the Government's firm commitment to take coordinated and sustained action against violations in the sale, storage, and distribution of perishable food items—particularly meat, meat-based products, and dairy—to ensure the highest standards of consumer safety and public health.

"I appeal to people to remain vigilant and avoid buying any processed meat from unauthorised vendors," the Chief Minister said.

Recovery of Rotten Meat Continues Unabated Across J&K

As the food safety crackdown intensifies, the recovery of substandard food items continues unabated across Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday alone, over 20 quintals of substandard meat were recovered in Kupwara town.

Previously, several quintals of rotten mutton, kebabs, chicken, and fish were seized from various parts of the Union Territory. In Jammu's Bishnah area, nearly 50 tonnes of substandard rasgulla were confiscated by authorities. Additionally, eight quintals of adulterated cheese were recovered from the Bagh-e-Bahu area in Jammu.