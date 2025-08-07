A day after banning 25 books for allegedly radicalizing youth and glorifying terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted searches at several prominent bookshops to prevent the circulation and sale of such literature.

A team of Ganderbal Police in central Kashmir searched various bookstores to ensure compliance with the ban. Sources said that special teams have been constituted to inspect prominent book outlets across Jammu and Kashmir to check for the presence of the banned titles.

In South Kashmir, police teams carried out inspections at bookshops as part of the government's enforcement drive. Authorities in Zainapora, Anantnag, and Kulgam launched coordinated operations to ensure implementation of the ban, which was issued under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Reports stated that in Zainapora, a team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) visited multiple bookstores to verify that none of the proscribed titles were available for sale.

Kulgam Police conducted similar operations across the district, describing the searches as "coordinated and legally monitored." Bookstore owners were warned of legal consequences for non-compliance and were urged to report any possession or distribution of banned material.

In Anantnag, police carried out a district-wide enforcement operation specifically targeting literature alleged to glorify terrorism or promote secessionist narratives. The police stated that the initiative is part of a broader effort to maintain public order and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

Authorities have appealed for public cooperation and vigilance, urging citizens to report any suspicious activity or possession of banned literature to the nearest police station.

25 Books on Kashmir Banned in Jammu and Kashmir

On Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Government declared 25 books—two authored by Arundhati Roy and one by A.G. Noorani—as 'forfeited' for allegedly contributing to the radicalization of youth, glorification of terrorism, vilification of security forces, and promotion of separatist sentiments.

List of 25 books banned by J&K Government

An official order to this effect was issued by the Home Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Among the banned books are Azadi by Arundhati Roy, Kashmir: The Case for Freedom co-authored by Roy, and The Kashmir Dispute 1947–2012 written by A.G. Noorani.

"The identified 25 books have been found to excite secessionism and endanger the sovereignty and integrity of India, thereby attracting the provisions of Sections 152, 196, and 197 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," said the order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Chandraker Bharti.

The order further stated that under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has declared the publication of these 25 books—and all copies or associated documents—forfeited to the government.

As per the order, these books have been identified as promoting a "false narrative and secessionism" in Jammu and Kashmir and are declared forfeited under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain literature propagates false narratives and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Available evidence, based on investigations and credible intelligence, unflinchingly indicates that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the systematic dissemination of such literature. This material is often disguised as historical or political commentary and plays a critical role in misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism, and inciting violence against the Indian state," the order stated.

The government observed that such literature has a deep psychological impact on youth by fostering a culture of grievance, victimhood, and terrorist heroism.

The order further detailed the means by which this literature has contributed to radicalization, including:

Distortion of historical facts

Glorification of terrorists

Vilification of security forces

Religious radicalization

Promotion of alienation

Pathways to violence and terrorism