Amid reports of emerging differences between the National Conference-led coalition government and the Lieutenant Governor's administration, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has convened a crucial emergency meeting of all legislators from coalition partners on Friday to discuss the evolving political situation in the Union Territory.

Although the leadership of the ruling National Conference has maintained a guarded silence regarding the agenda of the meeting, sources suggest that the recent transfer of 48 officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) by the Lieutenant Governor—without consulting the elected government—will be the primary issue for discussion.

Delays in the restoration of statehood and the finalization of business rules are also expected to be key topics during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary in Srinagar at 11 AM on Friday.

National Conference Chief Whip Mubarak Gul on Thursday morning said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would chair an important meeting of ruling alliance legislators at the Deputy Chief Minister's Fairview residence in Srinagar.

"Given the significance of this meeting, all Hon'ble members are requested to kindly make it convenient to attend at the specified date, time, and venue," read the notice issued by Mubarak Gul.

Meanwhile, Chief Spokesperson of the ruling National Conference and MLA Tanvir Sadiq stated that the Prime Minister and other central leaders in Delhi have praised the mandate given by the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and no one has the right to disregard it.

"We demand that the elected government be allowed to function without interference. As for the agenda of the meeting, it will be clarified tomorrow," he added.

On April 1, the Lieutenant Governor ordered the posting of 48 JKAS officers as Additional Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, and Assistant Commissioners (Revenue).

Sources reveal that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is displeased with the move, viewing it as an encroachment on the authority of the elected government.

Insiders suggest that Omar Abdullah has written to the Union Government expressing his dissatisfaction over the transfers.

Additionally, sources indicate that the issue of restoring statehood is also likely to be raised during the meeting.

Senior Congress Leaders to Skip Crucial Meeting

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra and senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir will be unable to attend the crucial meeting of ruling alliance legislators on Friday due to prior commitments in New Delhi.

Both Karra and Mir hold key positions within the Congress Party and are also Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Sources confirm that a high-level Congress meeting is scheduled in New Delhi on April 4 and 5, and both leaders are required to attend.