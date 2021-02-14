Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Regional National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah Sunday stated that the authorities had placed him and his family, including his father Farooq Abdullah, under house arrest.

However, J&K Police refuted his allegations stating that because of the anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, the "movement of VIPs and Protected Persons was discouraged."

Taking on to Twitter, Abdullah said, "This is the "naya/new J&K" after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well (sic)."

This is the “naya/new J&K” after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It’s bad enough they’ve locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they’ve locked my sister & her kids in their home as well. pic.twitter.com/89vOgjD5WM — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2021

Responding to the allegations, the Jammu and Kashmir police responded, "Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on the ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/Protected Persons has been discouraged and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today."

https://t.co/3Vtj1sPcvi Today is 2nd Anniversary of dreaded Lethpora Terror incident. There shall be NO ROP on ground. Due to adverse inputs, movement of VIPs/ProtectedPersons has been discouraged

and all concerned were informed in advance NOT to plan a tour today. @OmarAbdullah — SRINAGAR POLICE (@PoliceSgr) February 14, 2021

No VIP movement allowed due to IED threat: J&K Police

The duet did not stop here as the former CM asked the police to share the written communication about his detention. He wrote, "Please share the written communication address to me & acknowledged by me (or my office) informing us in advance of these restrictions. Surely this anniversary didn't come as a surprise to the administration."

In response, the J&K police released two official documents, "With reference to your communication regarding the visit of ex-CM J&K Sh. Omar Abdullah, no VIP movement is to be allowed tomorrow (February 14) in view of an imminent IED threat." It is to be noted that earlier Mehbooba Mufti, president of the PDP and another former CM, also alleged that she had been put under house arrest.