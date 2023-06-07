It's another day, another controversy for the Adipurush. While everyone is waiting for this epic thriller, it looks like the team is hit with back-to-back controversies. The latest is director Om Raut's goodbye kiss to Kirti Sanon after their Tirupati temple visit. Netizens have slammed the director for kissing the actress on the temple premises. The video went viral on social media creating a stir among fans. The BJP state secretary of AP condemned the act stating that celebrities should refrain from such gestures in sacred places. However, he later deleted the tweet.

#Adipurush director #OmRaut and heroine Kriti Sanon should apologise for hurting #Hindu sentiments.



Om seen seen Kissing Kriti on cheeks infront of Tirmula temple. pic.twitter.com/p7Zgk4OB5m — Bharath (@bharathbunny27) June 7, 2023

Prabhas and his team were in Tirupati to release the second trailer of the film. Hindu mythology drama Adipurush is all set hit the screens on June 16, 2023. The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled in a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh last October. However, it didn't go well with the netizens and became a laughing stock on social media due to bad VFX. However, the team promised to rework the graphics part, and as a result, the trailer has received mixed responses with fans praising Prabhas' showdown as Lord Ram.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr. It is also reported that the team has spent a whopping Rs 100 Cr in improvising the VFX after receiving flak from the audience. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.