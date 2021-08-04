India will take on Germany for bronze in Tokyo Olympics on Thursday at 7 am IST, while golf will see Aditi A|shok and Diksha Dagar vying for women's individual Strokeplay. Wrestling is going to keep many Indians glued to their TVs as seven events involving Indian wrestlers will be the main show grabber.

If you've been following the Olympic action in Tokyo, here's what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Thursday, August 5.

Athletics

1:00 p.m. Men's 20 km Race Walk -- KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla & Sandeep Kumar

Hockey

7:00 a.m. Men's Bronze Medal Match -- India v Germany

Golf

4:00 a.m. Women's Individual Strokeplay -- Round 2 -- Aditi Ashok

05:44 a.m. women's Individual Strokeplay -- Round 2 -- Diksha Dagar

Wrestling

7:37 a.m. Women's Freestyle 57kg Repechage -- Anshu Malik v Valeria Koblova

8:00 a.m. Women's Freestyle 53kg 1/8 Final -- Vinesh Phogat v Mattsson Sofia Magdalena

8:56 a.m. Women's Freestyle 53kg Quarterfinal -- V Phogat (if she qualifies)

3:35 p.m. Women's Freestyle 53kg Semifinals -- V Phogat (if she qualifies)

4:20 p.m. Men's Freestyle Final -- Ravi Dahiya v Uguev Zavur

4:40 p.m. Men's Freestyle 86kg -- Bronze Medal Match -- Deepak Punia v TBD

5:35 p.m. Women's Freestyle 57kg -- Anshu Malik (If she qualifies).

Wrestler Anshu still has a chance to win bronze, here's how

India's Anshu Malik has got a shot at bronze medal after Iryna Kurachkina, who she lost to in the pre-quarter final bout of women's 57 kg category, reached the final.

According to the rules of wrestling competition at the Olympics, the losers against the eventual finalists get to fight among themselves for a chance against the losing semi-finalist for bronze medal.

While the Belarusian Iryna beat Anshu in the pre-quarter final, she prevailed over Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)'s Valeria Koblova in the quarter-finals. She then defeated Bulgaria's Evelina Nikolova in the semi-final.

Her entry into the final will give a chance to both Anshu and Valeria an opportunity to fight losing semi-finalist Evelina for the bronze medal. But for that to happen, Anshu and Valeria, the two wrestlers who lost to the Belarusian before the semi-final stage, have to battle against each other. The winner of their bout, scheduled at 7.37 am, will get an opportunity to fight for the bronze medal against Evelina. In short, Anshu has two bouts to win to get a bronze.

(With inputs from IANS)