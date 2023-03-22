Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the old tradition of brotherhood and communal harmony has been restored in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

"Ever since the historic abrogation of article 370 in the region, Jammu and Kashmir is getting back to its old traditions, culture, and the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb", Amit Shah said while e-inaugurating the Mata Sharda Devi temple near the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah sector of Kashmir Valley.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gigantic efforts led to the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution. After the Article 370 scrap, there is now peace in Kashmir. The abrogation has taken Jammu and Kashmir back to its old traditions, culture, and Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb," Union Home Minister said.

He said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi peace has been established in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, and the Kashmir Valley and Jammu are once again returning to their old traditions and civilization.

Shah said that as per its commitment to social and economic transformation, the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken initiatives in all sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, including cultural rejuvenation.

Restoration work on temples, sufi shrines started

The Home Minister said that the systematic restoration and repair work is going on at 123 identified places under this, which include many temples and sufi shrines.

He said that in the first phase, 35 places were being renovated at a cost of Rs 65 crore. He said that 31 mega-cultural programs have also been organized by identifying the 75 places of religious and Sufi saints.

Shah said that 20 cultural festivals have also been organized in every district which will help in reviving our old heritage.

Will make efforts for opening Sharda Peeth on the lines of the Kartarpur corridor

The Union Home Minister said that Sharda Peeth has been a historical centre of India's cultural, religious, and educational heritage, like the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will move forward to open Sharda Peeth for devotees.

Shah said the opening of the temple was the beginning of the new dawn and quest for reviving the Sharda culture.

"The Mata Sharda Mandir is being thrown open for devotees on the auspicious occasion of our new year. This is a good omen for devotees across the country. Mata Sharda's blessing will now remain over the whole country for the centuries to come," he said in his speech.

"I convey my best wishes and gratitude to Save Sharda Committee president Ravinder Pandita for the struggle over so many years which has now borne fruit. This step is not just the renovation of a temple, but the beginning of the quest for reviving Sharda culture," he said.

Sharda Peeth was considered a centre of education in the Indian sub-continent once, he added.

Referring to Pandita's demand for opening Sharda Peeth across the LoC on the lines of the Kartarpur corridor, the Union Home minister said the Centre "will surely make efforts on this and there is no doubt over it".

Shah congratulated Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha for the successful implementation of PM Modi's schemes on the ground in the UT, even as he said that Sinha played a great role in bringing industrial investments to J&K.

Temple rebuilt to revive centuries-old pilgrimage

The ancient temple and its centre are being rebuilt with a view to reviving the centuries-old pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth temple in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Sharada Peeth — "the seat of Sharada" — is the Kashmiri name for the goddess Saraswati. It was one of the foremost ancient universities of the Indian subcontinent.