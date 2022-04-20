Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt's wedding ceremony was attended by Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. It is said that Akash and Ranbir share quite a strong friendship. So it wasn't really a surprise to see him not only visit the actor but also take part in the wedding festivities.

Even during Akash - Shloka's wedding functions, Ranbir Kapoor was seen attending in full spirit. However, amid this, an old video of Nita Ambani allegedly ignoring Ranbir Kapoor has gone viral.

What's in the video

The video is from Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli's wedding reception. It shows Nita, Akash and Ranbir walking toward the stage. It has been claimed by several outlets and netizens that even though the three pose for the photos but not even once does Nita look at Ranbir who is standing next to her. Netizens feel what made it even weirder is how Ranbir Kapoor tries to place his hand on Nita Ambani for the group picture but she wasn't seen acknowledging his presence.

The last nail in the coffin was when netizens felt Nita walked away without looking back at whether or not Ranbir had joined them. The Kapoor scion stood behind and again posed for the shutterbugs on their request. This old video has again gone viral after Ralia wedding. Many are calling out Mrs Ambani for giving cold shoulder to Ranbir Kapoor.

Observe closely

However, if you closely look at the video, Nita Ambani and Ranbir Kapoor were seen happily discussing something before they posed for the photos. Even during the shoot which netizens have termed "awkward", Ranbir and Akash were seen saying something to each other and smiling. There was no could shoulder or bad vibe in the video if you observe carefully.

Ambani - Kapoor relationship

Nita Ambani shares a warm equation with Bollywood personalities. From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Ranbir Kapoor; the Ambanis adore these B-town hunks. So, we feel what has happened here is that netizens have just read too much into an otherwise a normal video.