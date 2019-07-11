Sidharth Malhotra, who is currently busy promoting his latest film Jabariya Jodi, slapped his co-star Mohit Baghel at the launch of their song Zilla Hilela. The incident happened in front of a big audience.

Before you people jump the gun, let us clarify that it was all i jest. Mohit Baghel plays a character who often gets slapped by people, especially by Sidharth Malhotra in the movie Jabariya Jodi.

The song launch was hosted by Baghel who managed to entertain the audience and tickle their funny-bone. Playing the prank, Sidharth asked Mohit if he ate anything over the day, and then slapped him jokingly.

"I play a character who gets slapped by people in the film. So to make everybody laugh, we decided to play a little at the launch. I had a fun time hosting this event. I am glad to be a part of this project," Mohit said when asked about the prank.

Baghel plays Malhotra's friend in the film and the two bonded well at the song launch. Their friendship gives us goals.

Directed by Prashant Singh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra. It will be released on August 2.