Aamir Khan, who turned 54 on March 14, is one of the few actors in Bollywood who has been consistent in his career delivering back-to-back hits at the box office. He is also known for experimenting with his projects and pushing himself to the limits to portray a certain character. And it will be disheartening to see Aamir announcing his retirement from acting as soon as he decides to turn into a full-fledged filmmaker.

He made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par starring Darsheel Safary and has backed films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Jaane Tu Yaha Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal and Secret Superstar, as a producer.

While the filmmaking does excites him, Aamir told PTI, "The moment I become a full-fledged filmmaker I will stop acting. Right now, I don't want to stop acting, that's why I am holding back the director inside me."

He further added, "I am inclined towards filmmaking and I coincidentally directed Taare Zameen Par. I have been in love with filmmaking and acting and I can't alienate the two but what I can say right now is that I began my career as an actor and it excites me."

Aamir is known for scoring big at the box office be it domestic or overseas with his all time blockbuster films like Dangal, PK, Dhoom 3, 3 Idiots and Ghajini. But Aamir says that his aim is to support good scripts and making money is not his agenda.

"I had not thought at what pace I will make films. Usually, people make films with their production houses for business. That is not our first agenda. Creativity is our agenda. Till the time we don't get a good script, we don't make it into a film," he said.

During the media interaction, Aamir also said that he is ready to work in any part of the world if it excites him as an actor. However, he added that he doesn't have a fascination for Hollywood.

On his 54th birthday, Aamir announced his next project titled Lal Singh Chaddha, which will be an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump.