Prime Video's Oh My God is special for various reasons! However, the main attraction is the film brings together three generations of a family, real-life grandfather-father-son trio Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay, and Arnav Vijay for the first time on-screen. The team recently released the trailer and it looks like a fun-filled family entertainer.

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by Sarov Shanmugam, the Amazon Original movie will be available from April 21 in Tamil and Telugu. The film also features Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in pivotal roles.

Narrating an incident from the sets, Arun Vijay says, "The dog scratched Arnav on the first day but he took it sportingly and continued with the shoot. Indeed, the young actor had to overcome a lot of hurdles to shoot the scenes successfully. "It was Arnav's zone. Simba is the grown one. We had around two to three pups coming in because they were growing. We had to shoot with different pups every day as they were growing every day. And you know the pups how they behave, they start biting him because these were the small pups they nibble, right? So, they have this teething thing. They started biting him with sharp teeth and he handled it so well. He said no problems with scratches on his hands, it was bleeding," he further adds.

Describing how his 10-year old son casually handles all the challenges, the proud dad says, "He just put on some sanitiser and then he just went and started doing it again, because he loves dogs. So that thing helped him and that you could see— the connection with the dog in the film. That was very true. And he loved playing the part."

The team assures that the film will be a perfect summer treat for every kid and pet lover.