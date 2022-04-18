Social media influencer Ruhee Dosani has fans across the globe for her energetic dance videos. But did you know she is an avid Aamir Khan fan too?

The Canada-based influencer recently traveled to India to celebrate Baisakhi, the solar new year, and the harvest festival. Interestingly, the digital content creator reached out to Aamir casually requesting if he would celebrate the festival with her. To her surprise, the Dhoom. the actor immediately agreed to her request.

Ruhee's dream came true when she and her family were invited to the superstar's residence to celebrate the festival. Her family member was on cloud nine and immediately accepted the request.

Aamir welcomed them and the Baisakhi celebrations took place with great pomp and grandeur including festive delicacies, song, and dance amid laughter and cheer! Both families had a wonderful time celebrating the festival with Aamir's bhangra moves being the highlight.

An excited Ruhee wrote, "CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don't know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spend time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He's a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones #CreateTogether #baisakhi.

Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' award-winning Forest Gump.

Check out the video for a glimpse of all that happened.