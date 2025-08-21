Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Gia Manek, best known for playing Gopi Bahu, has finally found her real-life Ahemji. The actress left her fans pleasantly shocked by dropping her wedding pictures on Instagram.

Gia announced her marriage to actor Varunn Jain on Thursday, sharing a series of adorable and romantic photos from their special day.

The couple twinned in elegant, golden-toned ethnic outfits. Gia looked radiant in a mustard-gold silk saree with a broad zari border, paired with traditional bridal jewellery. She wore a heavy gold necklace, layered chains, earrings, maang tikka, and bangles. Her hair was neatly tied in a bun and adorned with jasmine flowers, completing her classic bridal look.

Varunn perfectly complemented her in a cream-coloured traditional kurta with a golden dupatta. In the pictures, he is seen standing lovingly behind Gia, holding her in a romantic embrace.

Sharing the images, they wrote, "With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart."

"We were two friends, today we're husband & wife. So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs..," they added.

Gia and Varunn wrapped up the post with hashtags: #bhutashuddhiwedding, #isha and #gratitude

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the couple's wedding pictures. However, a section of users began trolling Gia, advising her not to wash the laptop like she once did in the show. To avoid the wave of trolling, the actress eventually turned off the comments section on her wedding post.

About Gia

Gia rose to fame after playing the role of Gopi in the hit show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was also seen in Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe. In 2012, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. She later played the endearing Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju, Gia and Varun also shared screen space in the reboot Tera Mera Saath Rahe, strengthening their bond beyond the sets.

Who is Varun Jain?

Varun Jain began his acting career in 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. He became popular for his role as Mohit Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. Fans also fondly remember him as Chirag Modi, Gia's on-screen brother-in-law in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.