Reliance Entertainment slammed the reports that Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 will stream on OTT platforms and announced that they will hit the theatres on Diwali and Christmas.

Some Bollywood filmmakers have opted to release their big-ticket films on OTT platforms due to the uncertainty in the opening of the cinema halls caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Gulabo Sitabo have already started streaming online. Laxmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sadak 2 and other big movies are set to hit the internet in the coming weeks.

It was speculated that Sooryavanshi and 83 movies would hit the popular OTT platforms. Now, Reliance Entertainment has put all the rumour mills to rest, by clarifying that the makers are optimistic and the theatrical exhibition situation will surely improve by the time of the release of the films.

Critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm... Reliance Ent OFFICIAL STATEMENT... "We are very confident that the ongoing theatrical exhibition situation will improve much in time for the release of our awaited films, #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm, this #Diwali and #Christmas, respectively."

Reliance Entertainment CEO, Shibashish Sarkar said if things don't get back to normal before the release of Sooryavanshi and 83, the production house will definitely look for an OTT release.

"We are 100% inclined to take theatrical route. However, at the same time, we don't want to delay the release further than practically possible. That means we will not like to push release dates beyond Diwali / Christmas. So the first option is to go theatrical if cinemas open up and audiences are back," Bollywood Hungama quoted Shibashish Sarkar as saying.

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Dharma Production, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Cape of Good Films. The movie starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh was originally scheduled to release on 24th March 2020.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is a sports drama, based on the life of The Great Kapil Dev and Ranveer Singh is seen essaying the role of Kapil. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Salim, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiliva. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 10th April 2020 and it is now scheduled for a Christmas release.