Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV and Akkineni Nagarjuna have released the teaser of their next combo movie, Officer. The first-look video shows the film is going to be a grand treat for the lovers of action and car chases.

Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma have over the years teamed up for Shiva (1990), Antham (1992) and Govinda Govinda (1994). The deadly combo is coming back with a fourth movie titled Officer and there is a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie, which is scheduled for theatrical release May 25. The makers have already kick-started its promotion.

Senior actor Nagarjuna and Myra Sareen are seen playing police officers in the movie. The producers recently unleashed the first look of the film, which has not only impressed filmgoers but also created a lot of curiosity about the story of the film.

Ram Gopal Varma released the teaser of Officer on his YouTube channel Sunday night. He said it was going to be an intense cop drama.

Besides sharing its link, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted: "I always saw @iamnagarjuna as larger than life intensity personified but having a classical demeanour about him..#Officer is a testimony of that. Cops Were Never This Scary: @iamnagarjuna and @Myrasareen1 are just two of the many deadly and dangerous cops in #Officer is a very gritty action film portraying @iamnagarjuna in some extremely realistic fights. (sic)"

Here is the official teaser of the movie Officer:

As per its teaser, Officer deals with a routine story, but a racy narration and deadly twists are going to be the attractions of the movie.

Nagarjuna, Myra Sareen and other actors' performances, rich production elements like background score, picturization, action, car chases and punchy dialogues are also being expected to be big assets of the movie.

The teaser of the film Officer has struck a chord with filmgoers and doubled their expectations from the movie. Soon after watching the first-look video, many took to Twitter to share their views on it. Here are some Twitter comments:

Anjaneyulu Duddapuri‏ @ADuddapuri

#OfficerTeaser is good . .. excellent screenplay n tremendous editing ! al d scenes covered nicely vth d camera . .. good work !! @iamnagarjuna is so young n handsome . .. ALL THE BEST 2 d #officer team

KAMAL‏ @MeKamaal

Superb Superb There's No Director As Unique As @RGVzoomin And There's No Hero As Handsome As @iamnagarjuna In Entire Film Industry We Konw This Is A Blockbuster Combo Hope It Repeats Again ❤️ Looking Forward To Watch The Witness Of #Officer #OfficerTeaser

Silverscreen Telugu‏ @silverscreentel

The blaring sound of the police sirens, the racy background music, and the sound of bones and teeth breaking – the teaser of @RGVzoomin's action film #Officer is out, featuring @iamnagarjuna.

PRABHAS‏ @moviebuff_hyd