Moosakutty Puzakkara, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala, landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) dreaming of a better life like any other Indian expatriate. Although he started as an office boy, Moosakutty could start a business, which eventually landed him in huge troubles- mounting debts, four years of imprisonment and a travel ban.

Moosakutty, who cannot speak clearly or eat his own, lives in a dingy home in Sharjah after landing in a 1.5 million-dirham debt-trap and the right side of his body is paralysed, according to a report in Khaleej Times.

Moosakutty started as an office boy in Abu Dhabi who managed to save up enough money to start a business.

He used to live with his family in the UAE, but when he lost everything, he had to send his wife and three children back home. Now, they just fly in on visit visa every three months to take care of Moosakutty.

Business Failure

The whole tragedy started when he encountered problems with his business and, since 2005, cases had been filed against him in Ras Al Khaimah.

"There was a small misunderstanding between my partner and I. That's what caused all this," he was quoted as saying by the paper.

His wife and daughter had to translate his words to visitors, as Moosakutty could communicate only in incoherent syllables that sounded like loud grunts.

"According to the case judgement, I was ordered to pay 1.5 million dirhams to the complainant. But I don't have that kind of money. I was jailed from 2012 to 2015," he said. A travel ban had also been in place. The 'company's sponsor' has refused to help the family unless the dues are paid.

To worsen his agony, Moosakutty suffered a stroke in 2017, which had caused the paralysis.

For the last years, he had been knocking on all doors for help. As a result, Kuwaiti Hospital waived off his bills, and the family now lives off donations from kind-hearted individuals.

Every month, they have to spend 1,500 dirhams for rent, water and electricity. "There are families who help us out with some money," his wife said, explaining the difficult situation.

"We studied in Dubai until Grade 8. After that, the problems started," said Moosakutty's daughter.

Yusuff Ali To Support

After 15 long years of having to go through a series of tragedies, Moosakutty and his family are starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Indian business tycoon M A Yusuff Ali stepped in to help the desperate family. "I was moved to hear Moosakutty's tragic story. He has been suffering for the last 15 years. I personally visited him and his family last week in Sharjah to know more about the issue," said Yusuff Ali.

"After learning all the details, I have decided to extend all possible help - monetary or otherwise - to bring his suffering to an end."

Moosakutty was overwhelmed and after a long time, he had found the hope he needed to dream big again.