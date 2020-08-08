A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit parts of Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Saturday, the Met centre said, adding there were no reports of any damage or casualties.

According to the centre, the earthquake struck 73 km West South-West (WSW) of Berhampur at 7.30 a.m.

'The centre was located near to Paribheta and Tandiguda'

"Its centre was located near to Paribheta and Tandiguda locations of Gajapati district, which is near to R. Udaygiri area," it said.

The tremor was felt in Patrapur, Chikiti, Digapahandi of Ganjam district as well as in Mohana area of Gajapati district.