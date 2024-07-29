Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a sand sculpture at Odisha's Puri beach to congratulate Manu for winning the Bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker opened India's accounts at the Paris Olympics with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Pattnaik created a 5ft high sand sculpture where he shows the sand art of Manu Bhaker and a Bronze medal with the message "Jai Ho Manu" at Puri beach.

He has used about six tons of sand on it. Students of his sand art institution also joined hands with him to complete the sculpture.

"As an artist, we congratulate Manu ji through our sand art for winning the Bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics," stated Pattnaik.

(With inputs from IANS)