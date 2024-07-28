Indian rower Balraj Panwar progressed to the quarterfinals of the men's single sculls after finishing second in the repechage round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

He finished with a timing of 7:12.41s in repechage 2 to get a spot in the quarterfinals. Monaco's Quentin Antognelli finished first, clocking 7:10.00s.

Panwar will now participate in Quarterfinal 4 from which the first three placed rowers will qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier on Saturday, he finished fourth in heat 1 and missed the direct qualification to the quarters after coming behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06), respectively.

Panwar had won a bronze medal in the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea and finished fourth at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

