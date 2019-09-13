Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, September 13, announced that the state government's odd-even scheme would be implemented in the national capital from November 4 to 15. The odd-even scheme, to tackle the rising menace of pollution in Delhi, was introduced in 2016.

Announcing the scheme, Kejriwal said that his government's move was aimed at combating high levels of air pollution in winters when crop burning takes place in neighbouring states. The seven-point action plan that the chief minister announced to tackle pollution due to crop burning includes -- distribution of masks, mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in Delhi.

Here's the 7 point winter action plan:

Pollution Free Diwali OddEven Policy Pollution Masks Preventing open burning/violation of construction dust rules Hotspot Action Plan Dust Pollution Control Delhi Tree Challenge

Under the odd-even rule, the numbered vehicles will ply on alternate days.