Tom Cruise is an established actor and devoted member of the Church of Scientology, but his obsession with his religion may be the cause for his three failed marriages.

Tom Cruise has been married thrice. He was first married to Mimi Rogers, then to Nicole Kidman, and finally to Katie Holmes. The surprising fact, however, remains that he broke up with all three of them when they hit 33.

The number 33 has a special significance in Tom's faith. The number is known as the "Master Teacher" and represents "altruism and raising mankind's positive energy."

Tom is a devout member of the Scientology group. His interest and obsession with his faith has been cited as the reason for his divorces with Nicole and Katie. Although it was Tom who called quits on his marriage with Nicole, in his third marriage, it was Katie who filed for divorce.

Katie claimed that she was scared, that her daughter, Suri, who was 6 at the time of their divorce "would get sucked deeper into the religion by her dad."

There are also reports that Nicole had an issue with Tom's involvement in Scientology because of which Tom filed for divorced. This came as a total shock to Nicole and she even ended up having a miscarriage. Their adopted children Bella and Connor who were equally influenced by the religion chose to stay with their dad. They also called Nicole a 'suppressive person', which is used for people who do not believe in Scientology.

Tom is now divorced and reportedly not allowed to see his daughter Suri. His wives have all moved on. Mimi Rogers is married to Christopher Ciaffa, Nicole Kidman is married to Keith Urban, and Katie Holmes was in a relationship with Jamie Foxx, but the two have now parted ways.