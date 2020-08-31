Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is getting murkier by the day. With more and more people bringing their own theories to the case, it has become a trial by social media of sorts. One person, who is quite vocal about the death case and has constantly accused Sushant's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty of 'murdering' him is Subramanian Swamy. He has also alleged that Rhea was brought into Sushant's life by the Bollywood mafia to be put under pressure such that he is forced to take his own life.

Swamy's theory on Sushant's death

About his theory of Sushant Singh Rajput's death and Rhea's involvement, Swamy wrote on Twitter, "People ask me what is my theory about SSR's unnatural death. It is as follows: At the minimum if CBI cannot indentify actual killer because of evidence destruction, it can be proved that Vishkanya was planted by the drug mafia in Bollywood to destabilise SSR's mind to feel hopeless with threats of career destruction."

He further said, "SSR was relying on Disha to ensure contracts. But her horrible unnatural death, SSR was mentally destabilised. Vishkanya then pushed him over the edge, and left him after inducing him to think he is hopeless and should commit suicide, and left after drugging him.Thus, even if CBI cannot find the killer, even if asphyxiation by hanging was staged, Vishkanya is guilty of Section 306 IPC, cheating, and drug trafficking and will go to jail for life. Her conspirators in Bollywood too will go to jailShake down Vishkanya Rhea we will get the plot of drugging SSR and murder. For that custodial interrogation required. Which means she be arrested soon. The big unravelling for the national interest is smashing of the narcotics network."

Attack on Rhea

In a tweet, Swamy also wrote, "Shake down Vishkanya Rhea we will get the plot of drugging SSR and murder. For that custodial interrogation required. Which means she be arrested soon. The big unravelling for the national interest is smashing of the narcotics network."

Katju reacts

Soon after his tweet, Justice Markandey Katju reacted. He wrote, "20 million Indians lost jobs since March but most of u folks r obsessed withRhea&Sushant. U divert attention from real problems e.g. massive poverty,record unemployment,appalling child malnourishment,lack of healthcare, price rise etc&focus on irrelevancies."

After keeping low and quiet for the last two months, Rhea Chakraborty recently came out to speak about her own side-of-the-story. And ever since then, several renowned faces have come out in support of her.