This season's Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor and ever since its premiere, the reality show has not impressed avid BB watchers. They are unhappy with the way contestants are conducting themselves as well as fights among the inmates seem unreal to many.

The show has garnered headiness for Ranvir Shorey doing the show for work and money, to influencer Armaan Malik inside the house along with his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik. Netizens are unhappy with the makers for calling Armaan Malik in the house.

Amid hate and negativity, a clip of Kritika and Armaan has gone viral which shows them getting intimate under the blanket inside the house.

Recently, Armaan and Kritika's on-camera intimacy hasn't gone down well with netizens. Shiv Sena leader has slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3 for propagating vulgarity.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA Dr Manisha Kayande slammed Bigg Boss OTT 3

The Shiv Sena MLA slammed BB for spreading vulgarity. She approached Mumbai police to initiate stern action against the show.

The Shiv Sena MLA, while referring to Armaan said, "Bigg Boss 3 is a reality show. The shooting is going on. It's an absolute vulgarity that is going on and that has been depicted here. The YouTube influencer (Armaan Malik) is also participating in that. He has crossed all limits of vulgarity and for the scenes that are being shown. Now, we have requested Mumbai police to take action, and we have given them a letter. This public display of vulgarity in the name of reality shows, how far is it correct. How does it influence young minds?"

She added, "We will also go to the information and broadcasting minister at the centre and we will request them to bring in the law in this current session of the parliament on the OTT platforms. We have told them to arrest the actors and also the CEO of the show."

Payal has come out in support of Kritika and Armaan and called the intimacy clip fake.

Armaan's first wife Payal responded to the video and said, "Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika's I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at Bigg Boss house and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."

Jio Cinema releases a statement on Armaan Malik-Kritika Malik's viral clip; obscenity claims

The streaming platform released an official statement which read, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT which was streamed on JioCinema did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern."

It further stated, "Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema. Said JioCinema spokesperson in the official statement."