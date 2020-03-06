Director Chendu Muddhu's Telugu movie O Pitta Katha featuring newbies Sanjay Rao, Viswant Duddumpudi and Nitya Shetty in the lead roles, has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

O Pitta Katha is a romantic thriller drama and Chendu Muddhu has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. V Ananda Prasad has produced it under the banner Bhavya Creations. The movie has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.08 hours.

O Pitta Katha story: Prabhu (Sanjay Rao) has always been in love with his childhood friend Venkata Lakshmi (Nitya Shetty), but soon Krish (Viswant Duddumpudi) enters her life and falls for her too. However, before she can make a choice she goes missing. How the police officer (Bramhaji) unravels the mystery forms the crux of the movie.

Performances: Debutants Sanjay Rao, Viswant Duddumpudi and Nitya Shetty have tried their best to do justice to their role. The sparkling chemistry between the lead pairs is the highlight of O Pitta Katha. Brahmaji, Balaraju, Srinivas Bhogireddy, Bhadraji, Ramana Chalkapalli, Sirisri and Surya Akondi have done good jobs and they are also among the big assets of the movie, say the audience.

O Pitta Katha movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reactions:

Vikranth Reddy @Vikranthreddy53

#OPittaKatha is nice film.Small plot purely based on Love triangle with interesting screenplay unfolding the twists. Debut director Chandu has worked well on the scriptDecent debut @sanjaykofficial Other casting also did well. @actorbrahmaji garu is impressive. My rating 3.75/5

Rajiv @RajivAluri

#OPittaKatha is a good film...Small plot purely based on Love triangle with interesting screenplay unfolding the twists. Debut director Chandu has worked well on the script. Decent debut by @sanjaykofficial & #Nithya..Other casting also did well. @actorbrahmaji is impressive.

Manoj @manojvalluri

#OPittaKatha is an enjoyable long story with interesting second half twists. Dir Chendu handled the love triangle with great screenplay.Special mention to his writing. Decent debut by @sanjaykofficial. @mynameisVISWANT & @NityaMShetty did their best @actorbrahmaji Go For It!