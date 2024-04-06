Bollywood couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug who is often papped with his father Ajay Devgn or sometimes with his mother at various events was snapped sans his parents.

Ajay Devgn -Kajol's son Yug holds Nani Tanuja's hands at Mumbai airport

On Friday evening, Yug who often keeps low key, was spotted with grandmother and veteran actor Tanuja (mother of Kajol). The young star kid was seen at the airport holding Tanuja's hands, as they walked to get their documents checked.

Yug who is all grown up now, lovingly held Tanuja's hand and made helped her walk. While Tanuja looked a little feeble.

As soon as Yug and Tanuja reached to show their documents to airport security, Taunja was seen fixing her grandson's hair.

Who wore what

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son was dressed in a white T-shirt paired with light blue trousers whereas actress Tanuja opted for a pink kurta and blue pants.

In the clip, Yug's endearing gesture towards his grandmother and veteran actress Tanuja was lauded by netizens.

A user wrote, " His upbringing.."

Another wrote, "Nysa is always seen partying with Orry, on the other hand, Yug is a dutiful grandson.

Nysa was last seen letting her hair down with Orry at a Mumbai's posh club.

Yug also made a rare public appearance with his father Ajay Devgn at Shaitaan. The father-son duo looked all dapper. Ajay opted for a navy blue pantsuit paired with a crisp black shirt underneath and wore a navy blue high-neck sweatshirt paired with black pants.

Nysa partying

Nysa is the life of party and a few days back she was seen partying with influencer Orry, Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap and her husband, Ananya Pandey's cousin Ahan Pandey and Jaaved Jaafery's daughter, Alaviaa Jaffrey.

Several photos and videos from the party have surfaced on social media.

Work front

Ajay Devgn is all geared up for the release of Maidaan. He will next be seen in Singham Again, and Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti also starring Kriti Sanon. Besides, Ajay has other projects in his kitty as well. The actor is busy working on Auron Mein Kahan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4.