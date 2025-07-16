Chipmaker Nvidia Corporation, which recently touched a $4 trillion market cap mark, was the most traded US stock by Indian investors, topping both buy and sell lists in the April-June period (Q2 2025), a report said on Wednesday.

Nvidia captured 6.4 per cent of total buy volumes and 8.3 per cent of total sell volume, reflecting both profit-booking and buying interest, Vested Finance's 'Global Investing Behaviour Report' showed.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, stood out with the highest net inflows and a 113 per cent rise in unique investors during the same period on the Vested platform.

Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Apple were among the innovation-focused names that gained traction in the period as well. Duolingo saw a 2,255 per cent jump in investor base, while healthcare giants like UnitedHealth Group and Novo Nordisk witnessed over 500 per cent growth in investor count.

As per the report, retail investors in India responded to the US tariff shock and a volatile S&P 500 by doubling down on global investing in Q2.

The platform recorded a 20.47 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in buy volumes, while assets under management (AUM) surged by 35.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 140 per cent year-on-year (YoY).

The second quarter of the year saw strong traction in ETFs as well.

"Investors leaned into diversification through funds like Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), which saw investor count rise by 131 per cent, 101 per cent, and 47 per cent, respectively," the report stated.

Small-cap ETFs saw explosive growth iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) rose by 622 per cent, and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) by 222 per cent.

There was also a clear tilt toward geographic diversification.

As the US dollar weakened and central bank policies diverged, Indian investors explored opportunities in Europe, China, and Brazil via ETFs, as per the report.

The report highlighted that Q2 wasn't about chasing momentum; it was about disciplined re-engagement with the market.

Indian investors are creating conviction-driven portfolios rather than merely responding to news headlines as industries like healthcare, semiconductors, small-caps, and artificial intelligence (AI) gain prominence and global exchange-traded funds (ETFs) gain traction.

(With inputs from IANS)