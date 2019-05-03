Director B Harinath Babu's Telugu movie Nuvvu Thopu Raa movie is a romantic emotional drama and produced by D Srikanth on United Films banner. Sudhakar Komakula and Nithya Shetty are played the main lead roles in this movie.

Nuvvu Thopu Raa story: Suri (Sudhakar) is a street-smart guy and rebellious student, who has no goal in life. This irresponsible guy is raised by a single mother with who he shares a troubled relationship. He meets his love (Nitya Shetty) and the duo gets along well. But unforeseen circumstances lands him up in Utah, US. How some incidents lead him to learn the value of people in his life, form the crux of the film.

