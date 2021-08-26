Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan has welcomed her first child. Estranged husband, Nikhil Jain has sent his best wishes to Nusrat and the baby boy. While she never made the official announcement of being pregnant, she did share pictures of a baby bump in the last trimester. Nusrat's rumored beau, Yash Dasgupta, has confirmed the news on social media.

"For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," Yash told a website.

Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot in Turkey in 2019. However, earlier this year, Nusrat alleged that their marriage was invalid as per the Indian laws. She also accused Nikhil of fraud among other things. Nikhil, on the other hand, has sent best wishes to the baby and Nusrat.

Nikhil Jain sends best wishes

Speaking to News18, Jain said, "I wish well for her, and healthy life for the baby. May the baby grow and prosper in life. My differences with her would not stop me from wishing well for the newborn. I wish well for her. May the baby be super healthy and have a prosperous future." However, he added that he is indifferent to the news of her delivery and not emotionally attached to Nusrat or the baby.

Nusrat had accused Nikhil Jain of holding back her jewelry and misappropriation of funds. Nikhil had also reacted to Nusrat's claims. "These are legalities, I don't really want to comment on anything she's said because the matter is sub judice in court. I have filed a civil suit in Kolkata and I will not comment on it till it is in court. I have filed for an annulment in Kolkata, we have been separated since November last year," Nikhil told India Today.